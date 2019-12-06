1 hour ago

The cynosure of all eyes glued steadily at The Faith Evangelical Cathedral Church at Adwenbu,a suburban enclave in Ablekuma Central Constituency in the Greater Accra.

In an effort to better and improve the standard of life of Constituents and drumming home the prudence of resourcing the Party Machinery for Election 2020 and beyond, Hon. Ebenezer Nii Narh Nartey, on Sunday donated 2 buses and 3 Uber Saloon cars dubbed 'Transport Enterprise' to The Constituency through the Constituency Chairman.

Coincidentally, the day happened to be an End of year Party and The last General Meeting by Executives and Party members to reflect on activities in 2019 as the curtains of the year in retrospect was being lowered down.

The meeting was attended by The Director of Operations at the Presidency, Hon. Lord Commey, Regional Youth Organizer, Hon.Moses Abor, Deputy National NADMO Coordinator, Hon. Seji Saji, Past Constituency Executives, Council of Elders/Patrons, Electoral Area Coordinators and Polling Station Executives.

Welcoming the Party members, Constituency Chairman, Mr. Frank Akwasi Debrah, thanked all for the massive support his Administration has received, rave compliments, prayers and gestures that came in various forms.

He admonished all gathered to garner courage for the epic 'battle' in 2020.

"We can all be satisfied as much as the Party remains in power" he emphasized, and was quick to add that all these and many things can be realized only when the party stay United.

The Member of Parliament, Hon. Nii Narh Nartey, prayed for God's guidance in the ensuing year so as to do more for the Constituency.

On his part, The Director of Operations at the Jubilee House, Dr. Lord Commey promised seven (7) Uber Cars to augment the efforts of The Member of Parliament.

Members were treated to melodic tunes from the Police Band and food bazaar.