Dennis Miracles Aboagye, Director of Communications for the Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia Campaign Team, has dismissed claims that the peace pact signed by New Patriotic Party (NPP) presidential aspirants contained errors, describing the controversy as “needless self-embarrassment.”

His remarks follow scenes at the peace pact signing ceremony on Thursday, January 22, 2026, where presidential hopeful Kennedy Agyapong was seen raising concerns with party officials, sparking public speculation that the document presented differed from what had earlier been agreed.

In the aftermath, Kwasi Kwarteng, spokesperson for the Kennedy Agyapong Campaign Team, claimed the document omitted a key clause indicating that voting centres would double as collation centres for the declaration of results. He further alleged that aspirants were not given copies of the pact ahead of the ceremony to study its contents.

However, responding in a Facebook post on Friday, January 23, 2026, Mr. Aboagye flatly rejected those claims, insisting there was no mistake whatsoever in the document.

“ENOUGH OF THE DRAMA – THERE WAS NO ERROR. IT WAS A NEEDLESS SELF-EMBARRASSMENT,” he wrote.

According to Mr. Aboagye, the Presidential Elections Committee circulated copies of the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to all aspirants as early as Sunday, January 18, 2026. He added that copies were specifically sent to Kennedy Agyapong, Joojo Rocky, and Charles Bissue, stressing that all candidates were fully aware of the content before the signing.

“The content of the MoU was known by all aspirants ahead of the signing,” he stated.

Clarifying the real source of the disagreement, Mr. Aboagye explained that Mr. Agyapong’s objection had nothing to do with missing clauses but rather Clause 2 of the MoU, which commits aspirants to accept the outcome of the January 31 presidential primary.

He quoted the clause as stating:

“We commit to accepting the results of the January 31, 2026, Presidential Primary of the Party, and we will respect the outcome, irrespective of the result… as a valid, authentic, and binding expression of the will of the Delegates and the collective decision of the Party.”

“There was no error. It was rather a request from Hon. Ken for the removal of an important clause which has to do with the acceptance of the results by all aspirants,” Mr. Aboagye said.

“It’s okay if you don’t agree with Clause 2, but you can’t force everyone to agree with you when that’s the most important clause,” he stressed.

According to him, Mr. Agyapong sought the removal or modification of this clause, a request the Presidential Elections Committee firmly rejected, describing it as the most critical provision in the agreement.He added that both the Chairman and Secretary of the Presidential Elections Committee made it clear that the document could not be altered to suit the preferences of any single aspirant, warning that such demands could have derailed the entire process.Mr. Aboagye concluded by urging party members and supporters to avoid actions that cast the NPP in a negative light, reiterating that the MoU remains unchanged, valid, and open for public scrutiny.