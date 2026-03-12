2 hours ago

The Ghana Police Service in the Bono East Region has arrested a 48-year-old rickshaw rider after officers discovered a large quantity of suspected narcotics hidden in bags of charcoal following a road crash in Techiman.

The suspect, Robert Tannor, was apprehended on March 8, 2026, after police recovered 397 slabs of dried plant material believed to be cannabis from the accident scene.

Accident Leads to Discovery

In a statement, the Bono East Regional Police Command said the suspect was operating an unregistered Motor King tricycle, locally known as an “aboboyaa,” when the crash occurred near the Techiman Methodist Park at about 2:00 p.m.

Police said they received a report of a collision involving the tricycle and a stationary Kia Rhino truck.

Initial observations showed the tricycle was transporting 14 bags of charcoal. However, upon closer inspection, officers discovered compressed slabs of suspected cannabis concealed within the charcoal bags, totalling 397 slabs.

Suspect Under Police Guard

Mr Tannor reportedly sustained serious injuries in the crash and was rushed to the Holy Family Hospital for treatment.

He remains at the hospital under police guard as investigations continue.

Truck Driver on the Run

The driver of the Kia Rhino truck involved in the accident reportedly fled the scene immediately after the crash.

Police say efforts are underway to locate the driver and have appealed to the public to provide information that could assist in the investigation.