3 hours ago

The Abossey Okai Spare Parts Dealers Association has reaffirmed its commitment to working closely with the Ghana Union of Traders’ Associations (GUTA) following what it described as successful and constructive engagements that have helped restore cordial relations between the two organisations.

The renewed partnership follows a meeting held on January 9, 2026, which the Association said signalled a return to cooperation founded on mutual respect, open dialogue and a shared goal of strengthening Ghana’s trading environment.

This development comes weeks after the Association announced a temporary withdrawal from certain GUTA activities in December 2025. The decision was prompted by concerns over communication lapses and the perceived non-recognition of the Association’s executive leadership during the inauguration of GUTA’s newly elected president.

In a statement signed by its Head of Communications, Mr Takyie Addo, the Association said subsequent discussions between the leadership of both bodies resulted in “significant progress” toward resolving outstanding issues. Both sides, the statement noted, have recommitted to enhanced communication, closer collaboration and sustained unity.

The Association also acknowledged the crucial role played by the Councils of Elders of both groups, crediting their intervention with helping to rebuild trust and foster consensus.

Chairman of the Abossey Okai Spare Parts Dealers Association, Mr Henry Okyere Jnr., congratulated the newly elected GUTA President and underscored the need for greater unity among trader groups.

He noted that the challenges confronting traders require collective action rather than division, stressing the importance of working together to protect businesses, stabilise markets and contribute meaningfully to national development.

The Association welcomed what it described as GUTA’s renewed recognition of the pivotal role played by Abossey Okai spare parts dealers within Ghana’s automotive and trading sectors. It further pledged to collaborate fully with the umbrella body to tackle industry challenges, promote fair trading practices and support sustainable growth.