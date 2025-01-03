15 hours ago

Hearts of Oak head coach Aboubakar Ouattara is brimming with confidence as his side prepares to take on struggling Legon Cities in a match-day 16 encounter at the University of Ghana Sports Stadium tonight.

Speaking ahead of the Accra derby, Ouattara emphasized the importance of securing maximum points to keep Hearts' resurgence on track.

"We need the three points. Whatever we have to do, we are going to fight to get the three points," Ouattara declared. "The fighting spirit is part of the game, and it is in the blood of Accra Hearts of Oak. We need the three points."

The Phobians, who have shown signs of improvement recently, will look to capitalize on their opponent's poor form. Legon Cities currently sit at the bottom of the league table, having lost their last four games.

Ouattara also urged Hearts' supporters to rally behind the team, promising them an exciting performance and reassuring them there is no cause for alarm.

"We call on all Phobian supporters to come out in their numbers and support the team to make the game exciting. There is no need to panic because Hearts will bag the three points," he assured.

The stage is set for what promises to be a thrilling clash as Hearts aim to continue their upward trajectory and Legon Cities fight to escape the relegation zone.