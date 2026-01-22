5 hours ago

In a decisive ruling on Thursday, January 22, 2026, the Accra High Court dismissed a GHS20 million defamation lawsuit filed by Randy Abbey, Acting CEO of the Ghana Cocoa Board (COCOBOD), against outspoken politician and online media broadcaster, Kwame Baffoe, popularly known as Abronye DC.

The decision, delivered by Justice Halimah El-Alawa Abdul Baasit, was based on procedural grounds, specifically the improper use of public resources and institutional legal support in pursuing a personal claim.

The suit, filed on August 26, 2025, alleged that Abronye had made defamatory statements about Randy Abbey during public broadcasts and online postings.

The plaintiff argued that Abronye’s comments, which included accusations of misusing public resources, manipulating internal COCOBOD appointments, and using state-owned vehicles for personal purposes, had severely damaged his professional reputation and subjected him to public ridicule.

Court documents indicate that Randy Abbey’s legal team was led by COCOBOD’s Legal Director, and the institution’s resources were used to issue the Writ of Summons and Statement of Claim.

Justice Abdul Baasit emphasized that defamation is a personal matter—“in personam”—and cannot be pursued on a personal basis using state resources.

The ruling noted that while the alleged defamatory statements targeted Abbey in his capacity as COCOBOD CEO, COCOBOD itself was not a party to the suit, rendering the involvement of the institution’s legal department procedurally improper.

“The Plaintiff, having sued in his personal capacity, ought to procure the services of a private legal practitioner to represent him,” the judge stated, dismissing the suit without orders as to costs.

This ruling marks a significant moment in the recent high-profile defamation cases involving public figures.

Randy Abbey’s legal action was one of several attempts in recent years by public officials to hold critics accountable for comments made in the public domain.

Notably, Abronye DC has faced similar defamation claims in the past, including a separate case filed by the Acting CEO of the Forestry Commission in 2025, also seeking GHS20 million in damages.