5 hours ago

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has confirmed that midfielder Abu Francis is recovering well following successful surgery in Japan, after fracturing both his tibia and fibula earlier this month.

GFA Communications Director Henry Asante Twum revealed that the player’s condition has “significantly improved” after undergoing the procedure at Toyota Memorial Hospital, with Francis expected to be discharged this weekend.

The Toulouse FC midfielder is said to be in high spirits as he begins the initial phase of rehabilitation. His recovery has been described as smooth, with coordinated support from the hospital’s surgical team, the Black Stars medical staff led by Dr Prince Pambo, and Toulouse’s medical personnel.

Coordinated Care and Gratitude

The GFA extended appreciation to all medical teams involved, noting their combined efforts ensured Francis received optimal treatment.

“We are grateful to the surgical team at Toyota Memorial Hospital, our Black Stars medical staff, and Toulouse FC’s medical personnel for their dedication and professionalism,” the association said.

World Cup Blow

Despite the encouraging progress, Toulouse has confirmed that Francis will not recover in time to feature at the 2026 FIFA World Cup in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. His focus now turns to a steady rehabilitation process, with hopes of resuming full training later in 2026.

Francis’ absence is a significant blow to Ghana, who will be making their fifth World Cup appearance after qualifying earlier this year.

World Cup Blow

Despite the encouraging progress, Toulouse has confirmed that Francis will not recover in time to feature at the 2026 FIFA World Cup in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. His focus now turns to a steady rehabilitation process, with hopes of resuming full training later in 2026.

Francis’ absence is a significant blow to Ghana, who will be making their fifth World Cup appearance after qualifying earlier this year.