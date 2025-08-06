3 hours ago

Ghana international midfielder Abu Francis has joined French Ligue 1 side Toulouse FC from Belgian outfit Cercle Brugge in a deal worth around €2.5 million.

The 24-year-old becomes Toulouse’s third signing of the summer after passing a routine medical on Wednesday.

Francis, a graduate of Ghana’s Right to Dream Academy, says he is relishing the opportunity to start a new chapter with the 2023 Coupe de France winners.

“I’m very happy to be here. I can’t wait to start this new challenge and join this wonderful family,” he told the club’s official website.

“I’m also looking forward to discovering the Pink City and meeting all the club’s incredible supporters.”

The former FC Nordsjaelland midfielder made 100 appearances for Cercle Brugge since his arrival in 2022 and attracted interest from clubs in Italy, Turkey, and England.

However, Francis said he was convinced Toulouse was the best fit to continue his development.

“I feel this is the right step for me. The club has ambition, plays good football, and the supporters are very passionate. I want to give everything for Toulouse and help the team in every competition.”

Toulouse sporting director Viktor Bezhani described Francis as a “box-to-box midfielder” who is “aggressive defensively while being able to dictate the tempo offensively.”

Capped five times by Ghana, Francis hopes a strong season in Ligue 1 will boost his chances of becoming a regular in Otto Addo’s Black Stars setup.