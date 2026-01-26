4 hours ago

Frederick Kumi, widely known as Abu Trica, has been re-arrested by state authorities just hours after the High Court dismissed his certiorari application relating to earlier proceedings at the Gbese District Court.

The re-arrest occurred on Monday, January 26, 2026, shortly after the court ruled that the application had become moot following his discharge by the District Court.

Abu Trica is at the centre of alleged romance fraud investigations, for which the United States of America has submitted an extradition request to the Government of Ghana.

Extradition proceedings had initially been ongoing before the Gbese District Court involving Abu Trica and two other accused persons. However, the State later withdrew the case against the two co-accused.

Lawyers for Abu Trica subsequently argued that since the charge before the District Court was conspiracy, discontinuing the case against the other accused persons effectively collapsed the entire charge. The District Court agreed with the argument and discharged all three individuals.

Despite the discharge, Abu Trica returned to the High Court seeking an order of certiorari to quash aspects of the District Court proceedings.

At the hearing, the Attorney-General’s office contended that the application was no longer relevant, pointing to the earlier withdrawal of the case and the discharge of the applicant.

Counsel for Abu Trica, Oliver Barker-Vormawor, countered that his client remained in custody despite the discharge, describing the situation as a troubling gap between the law and its practical enforcement.

In response, Deputy Attorney-General Dr. Justice Srem-Sai assured the court that if Abu Trica was still being held, immediate steps would be taken to secure his release.

The High Court ultimately struck out the application, ruling that the matter had lost its legal basis following the discharge.

However, moments after leaving court, Abu Trica was re-arrested by authorities, reigniting legal and public interest in the high-profile extradition case.