19 hours ago

Ghanaian socialite and businessman Frederick Kumi, popularly known as Abu Trica, has been remanded in police custody as legal proceedings continue over his alleged involvement in a large-scale romance fraud case linked to the United States.

Mr Kumi appeared before the Gbese District Court on Tuesday, February 25, 2026, following his re-arrest by the Narcotics Control Commission (NACOC).

The court adjourned the matter to March 18, 2026, when he is expected to reappear.

His latest detention comes after an earlier discharge by the same court, which had released him and his co-accused despite an outstanding indictment from the United States.

That indictment relates to an alleged US$8 million online romance scam said to have targeted elderly victims across several American states.

Mr Kumi was first arrested on December 11, 2025, after Ghanaian authorities acted on a formal indictment issued by the United States Attorney's Office for the Northern District of Ohio.

Court documents allege that he was part of an international criminal syndicate that began operations in 2023.

According to prosecutors, the network used sophisticated digital tools, including artificial intelligence, to create fake online identities and build deceptive romantic relationships with elderly individuals through social media and dating platforms.

Victims were allegedly manipulated into sending large sums of money and valuables under false claims such as medical emergencies, travel arrangements, and investment opportunities.

Investigators further claim that Mr Kumi played a role in facilitating the movement and distribution of funds transferred from victims in Ohio to accomplices based in Ghana and other countries.

The case remains pending before the court as investigations and legal processes continue, with both local and international authorities closely monitoring developments.