2 days ago

The Gbese District Court has ordered the discharge of Frederick Kumi, also known as Emmanuel Kojo Baah Obeng or Abu Trica, along with two other individuals who were arrested over alleged cybercrime and money laundering offenses.

The decision effectively brought the case to an end, clearing the accused of the charges brought against them.

In a social media post, legal practitioner and activist Oliver Barker-Vormawor disclosed that the presiding judge strongly criticised the conduct of the Narcotics Control Commission (NACOC) after officers reportedly attempted to re-arrest the accused persons immediately following the court’s ruling.

According to him, the judge expressed displeasure over the move, describing it as inappropriate and inconsistent with the authority of the court.

The incident has since sparked public discussion about due process and the conduct of law enforcement agencies during court proceedings.