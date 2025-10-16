1 hour ago

The Member of Parliament for Abuakwa South and a member of the Parliamentary Select Committee on Health, Dr. Kingsley Agyemang, has been announced as one of the keynote speakers for the 5th Annual Federation of African Law Students (FALAS) Continental Conference.

The event is scheduled to take place at the African Union Headquarters in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, from October 19 to 25, 2025.

This year’s conference, themed “Strengthening African Youth Leadership through Ubuntu for a United and Independent Africa,” will bring together over 250 delegates from more than 45 African countries, including law students, academics, policymakers, and development partners.

The gathering will explore strategies to promote youth leadership, unity, and sustainable governance across the continent.

Dr. Agyemang is expected to deliver a keynote address on “Legislating for Health Justice: Advancing Universal Health Coverage in the Pan-African Context.”

His address will highlight the critical intersection between law, health, and governance, emphasizing how legislative frameworks can drive equitable access to healthcare and promote social justice in Africa.

Before entering Parliament, Dr. Kingsley Agyemang served as the Registrar of the Ghana Scholarships Secretariat, where he introduced a decentralised scholarship scheme that expanded educational opportunities for thousands of underprivileged students nationwide.

His contributions to human capital development and youth empowerment have earned him recognition across Africa.

Dr. Agyemang’s academic and professional background further underscores his influence. He has collaborated with institutions such as the Brunel Global Public Health Academy, Aston University, Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), GIMPA, and Garden City University College. His work consistently promotes the integration of public health priorities into Africa’s broader development agenda.

He will share the stage with a distinguished panel of speakers, including Prof. P.L.O. Lumumba, a renowned Pan-African scholar and governance advocate; Her Ladyship Sedinam Awo Kwadam, a respected Ghanaian judge; and Justice Tujilane Rose Chizumila, a Malawian jurist and member of the African Court on Human and Peoples’ Rights. Their discussions will collectively examine how leadership, law, and ethics can shape Africa’s transformation.

The International President of FALAS, Seyram K. Seyram, described Dr. Agyemang’s participation as a “profound honour,” adding that his presence represents “the fusion of leadership, law, and public health.”

He noted that Dr. Agyemang’s insights will enrich the ongoing continental discourse on legislating for equity and inclusion in Africa’s health systems.

Since its inception, the FALAS Continental Conference has evolved into a leading Pan-African platform for nurturing young legal minds and fostering youth-driven governance solutions.

The 2025 edition, organized in collaboration with the African Union Women, Gender and Youth Directorate (AU-WGYD), aims to produce actionable policy recommendations to strengthen African unity, leadership ethics, and human development.