4 hours ago

A parliamentary candidate hopeful in the Abuakwa South constituency, Solomon Nana Frimpong was attacked by three unknown persons on Tuesday, on his way to the National Democratic Congress’ constituency party office to file his nomination form.

The 3, who were on a motorbike inflicted machete wounds on his left arm and ribs and later made away with the sum 20,000 cedis from his car.

The incident happened on the road between Apedwa and Amanfrom.

Citi News can confirm that Solomon Nana Frimpong who was rushed to the Kibi Government hospital after the incident is still on admission today receiving treatment.

Executives of the National Democratic Party (NDC) in the Abuakwa South constituency are calling on the Eastern Regional Police Command to investigate and arrest persons who attacked and robbed a Parliamentary aspirant yesterday.

Ofori Aikins, the Abuakwa South Constituency secretary condemned the attack and insisted that Justice is served.

“Around 6pm yesterday, we had a call that the parliamentary candidate hopeful had been attacked by hoodlums on his way to the constituency office to file his nomination. We proceeded to the Kyebi government hospital where he had been admitted. He was severely injured. The three hoodlums are also reported to have taken away a sum of 20,000 cedis.”

”We cannot watch this go unpunished, Justice must be served and served quickly. We want the police to expedite investigations into the matter.”

Source: citifmonline