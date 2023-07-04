11 minutes ago

Italian powerhouse, AC Milan is eyeing a move for Bayer Leverkusen's dynamic defender, Jeremie Frimpong, as they look to bolster their squad for the upcoming season.

The Daily Mail has reported that AC Milan is interested in securing the highly sought-after right-back following their significant earnings from the sale of Sandro Tonali to Newcastle.

The 22-year-old Dutch-born Ghanaian, who began his career at Manchester City before moving to Celtic in 2019, has caught the attention of both Milan clubs.

AC Milan's pursuit of Frimpong comes as they aim to reinvest a portion of the funds they received from the Tonali transfer and strengthen their team for the upcoming campaign.

Inter Milan, AC Milan's city rivals, are also keen on acquiring Frimpong's services, setting up a direct competition between the two clubs for the talented defender.

Frimpong showcased his versatility and attacking prowess during a stellar campaign with Bayer Leverkusen last season.

Although primarily known as a right-back, he excelled in multiple roles as a wing-back and winger, impressively contributing nine goals and 11 assists for the Bundesliga club.

Despite the interest from the Milan clubs, they are not the only contenders for Frimpong's signature.

English club Manchester United has also expressed an interest in securing the services of the talented defender.

As Frimpong still has two years remaining on his current contract with Bayer Leverkusen, any potential transfer negotiations are likely to be closely monitored in the coming weeks.