5 hours ago

Deputy Communications Officer of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Malik Basintale, has called on Ghanaian youth to prioritize progress over any financial incentives from the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) and to vote against them in the 2024 general elections.

He urged the youth to accept any money the NPP might offer to sway their votes, but to ultimately cast their ballots for the NDC to help transform the economy.

Speaking ahead of the NDC’s manifesto launch in Winneba on Saturday, August 24, Basintale, in an interview with Citi News, encouraged the youth to follow the example of voters in the Assin North by-election, where they accepted gifts and money from the NPP but still voted against the party’s candidate.

“We are urging all the youth to be aware that the kicks of a dying horse are wild. Last minutes are dangerous, they will bring money. To the youth, they [NPP] will be coming with money, they will infiltrate the system. But remember Assin North, the people of Assin North chose the future of this nation, other than money.”

“They chose progress other than GHC200 new notes. If you don’t have a bank account or a momo account, open one, and the NPP will dole out money. December 7, vote for John Mahama and NDC, and let’s transform the corridors of this country,” he said.

He noted that the manifesto provides a beacon of hope for the numerous unemployed youth, emphasizing that John Dramani Mahama, the NDC’s flagbearer, possesses a compelling vision for Ghana’s development.

“Picture a Ghana doing well with inflation. Mahama holds the vision of the country.”