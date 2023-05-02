12 minutes ago

Nzema Kotoko defeated Skyy FC 3-2 in Zone two of the Access Bank Division One League.

David Cobbinah scored from the spot in the 13th minute for Nzema Kotoko before Baba Hamadu Musah equalized in the 23rd minute.

The first half ended 1-1 but Skyy FC scored the second goal through Francis Gyetuah Oteng in the 69th minute. The home side continued to press their opponents despite fallen Benin’s.

David Cobbinah scored again in the 76th minute before Peter Adiwoh smashed home in the 86th minute to win the day for Nzema Kotoko.

Asekem FC registered a convincing 3-1 win against Kenpong Football Academy at Mampong Beposo. Martin Karikari scored in the 20th minute to put the home side in the lead before Richmonda Adu doubled the lead in the 44th minute.

Martin Karikari grabbed a brace in the 49th minute but Herbet Addo Frimpong scored in the 81st minute for Kenpong Football Academy.

Former Premier League aide Elmina Sharks beat Sefwi All Stars 4-0 at Nduom sports complex. Felix Owusu Dwomoh scored a fastest goal of the season contender as he netted in the 1st minute of the game to put the home team in the lead. Alhassan Adamu added to the tally in the 10th and 40th minutes of the encounter before Richard Gyamfi completed the rout in the 65th minute mark.

Leaders Nations FC will play Basake Holy Stars at the CAM Park in Aiyinase.

