17 minutes ago

Bofoakwa Tano beat Berekum Arsenal 3-2 to maintain their spot at the top of the table in Zone One B. Naafew Gariba scored from the spot for Berekum Arsenal to give them the lead in the 32nd minute but Sule Musah responded for the visitors in the 47th minute to make it 1-1. Tano Bofoakwa took advantage of a defensive error to add to the tally in the 76th minute through Sule Musah. The leaders put the game beyond the reach of Arsenal after Francis Mawuli added to the score in the 83rd minute before Eric Obeng pulled one back for Berekum Arsenal in the 92nd minute.

Meanwhile Wa Suntaa drew 1-1 with Eleven Wonders at the Malick Jabir Park at Wa. Eleven Wonders took the lead in the 9th minute through Ahmed Karim but failed to hold on to their lead as Joseph Louis equalized in the 45th minute mark.

At the Coronation Park - Young Apostles pip B.A United 1-0 at home. Abdul Karim Mohammed scored in the 83rd minute to earn the home team all the points.

Here are the results in Zone One: