12 minutes ago

Skyy FC beat Kenpong Football Academy 2-0 to go eight points clear over second placed Nations at the top of the table in Zone Two. Top scorer Baba Hamadu Musa scored his 13th goal of the season in the 8th minute before Francis Oteng doubled the lead in the 79th minute to complete the win at Daboase.

Second placed Nations FC who have not given up on the title, beat Sefwi All Stars 1-0 at home. Douglas Amaning scored in the 54th minute give the host the three points.

Swedru All Blacks and Asekem FC shared the spoils in a 1-1 draw at the Swedru Park. Junior Yussif scored the first goal for Swedru All Blacks in the 5th minute but Justice Awua netted for Asekem FC in the 52nd minute to level matters.

Here are the results in Zone Two: