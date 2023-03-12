2 hours ago

Skyy FC beat second placed Nations FC 3-0 to maintain their lead in Zone Two of the Access Bank Division One League. The two sides clashed in a top of the table fixture at St. Martin's Park at Daboase Sunday with plenty to play for.

Going into the game, Skyy FC who held a five point lead in Zone Two, vowed to win to the keep hold of the top spot and rightly so, they cruised to a scintillating 3-0 win to keep their place.

Paul Ennin scored in the 30th minute to put the home team in front before Eric Antwi Konadu doubled the advantage in the 39th minute. With the game heading to a comfortable win, Baba Hamadu Musa put the icing on the cake as he scored the 3rd goal in the 90th minute to complete the victory for Skyy FC.

Elsewhere Swedru All Blacks pip Kenpong Football Academy 1-0 at Swedru Park. The first half didn’t produce any goal but Prince Gamor netted a 75th minute winner to give the home side the three points. Emmanuel Boateng Agyenim of Kenpong Football Club was named the most valuable player of the game despite losing 1-0.

WAFA SC draw 1-1 against Elmina Sharks at home. Sharks player Alhassan Adamu scored in the 50th minute to put the away team in the lead. But Kojo Adonteng equalized in the 64th minute to level matters for the home side.

