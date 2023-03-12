2 hours ago

League leaders Heart of Lions open a 13 point lead in Zone Three after a 3-0 win over Tudu Mighty Jets at Kpando Park. The Kpando lads scored in either half as they cruised an emphatic win in front of their fans.

Benson Kofi Yeboah and Sakabutu scored in the first half to give Lions a commanding lead before they added the third in the closing stages of the game. Benson scored in the 11th minute before Sakabutu Dickson doubled the lead in the 22nd minute as they went into the break with a 2-0 lead.

Heart of Lions completed the victory in the 90th minute with another goal from Benson Kofi Yeboah - his second of the day and his sixth goal of the season.

Meanwhile former Premier League side Liberty Professionals beat Vision FC 1-0 at Carl Reindorf Park in Dansoman.

The first half didn’t produce any goal but both sides created a couple of chances but failed to score.

Jason Owusu scored in the 85th minute to win the day for Liberty Professionals as Derrick Atta Adjei of Liberty Professionals was named the most valuable player in the match.

Na God FC drew 1-1 against Attram De Visser Academy in another sensational game at the Tema Park. Awal Mohammed scored in the 18th minute to put the home team in the lead before the half time break. The visitors had belief and continued to fight until the 61st minute when Emmanuel Adjei leveled the scores for Na God FC.

Here are the remaining results in Zone Three: