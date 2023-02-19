1 hour ago

Zone three leaders, Heart of Lions beat FC Nania 2-1 at the Kpando Park to keep hold of the top spot in Zone three. Kweku Owusu scored the first goal for FC Nania in the 14th minute but Samuel Aryeetey Okine drew Lions level in the 49th minute before Ebenezer Abban scored the winning goal for the home team. The visitors however, ended the game with nine players as two of their players were shown red cards.

Attram De Visser pip A5 Rences in an away fixture. Tony Mensah scored the match winner in the 16th minute.

In Dansoman - Liberty Professionals shared the spoils with Golden Kick at the Carl Reindorf Park. Both sides created decent chances but failed to take their opportunities. Five yellow cards were shown in the game with two going to Liberty and three to the away team Golden Kicks. Liberty Professionals center back Kwame Paul was named the most valuable player after the game.

Here are the remaining results in Zone Three: