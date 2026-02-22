4 hours ago

The African Chamber of Content Producers (ACCP) has urged African leaders to treat rising global trade tensions as a turning point for deepening continental integration and unlocking the full potential of Africa’s internal market.

In a press release copied to the Ghana News Agency, the Chamber called on Heads of State to fast-track the full implementation of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), arguing that economic self-reliance is critical to insulating the continent from external shocks.

President of the ACCP, Dwomoh-Doyen Benjamin, described the weaponisation of global trade routes by major powers as a wake-up call for Africa.

“Africa’s continued heavy reliance on goods and services from other regions leaves us vulnerable to crises not of our making. The time for cautious deliberation is over; the time for decisive action to build and trade within our borders is now,” he stated.

The Chamber acknowledged that although the AfCFTA represents a landmark agreement, practical barriers continue to slow implementation. It cited low awareness and limited utilisation among businesses, noting that for 11 major African economies, intra-African trade accounted for just 11.8 per cent of total trade in 2023 — a share that has declined since the agreement came into force.

The ACCP therefore called on the African Union to launch a continent-wide advocacy campaign to clarify AfCFTA rules and opportunities for entrepreneurs and corporations.

The Chamber’s concerns echo sentiments within the private sector. The Association of Ghana Industries (AGI) recently warned that businesses cannot afford prolonged delays in realising AfCFTA benefits.

Speaking after the AGI’s national council retreat in Accra on February 13, 2026, AGI President Kofi Nsiah-Poku said exporters were increasingly frustrated by slow progress.

He observed that in some cases, exporting to Europe or Asia appeared more predictable than trading with neighbouring countries such as Togo and Côte d’Ivoire due to excessive documentation, inconsistent border procedures and logistical bottlenecks.

According to the ACCP, fewer than ten African countries have fully operationalised their domestic AfCFTA frameworks, resulting in fragmented regulations across the continent. It also highlighted an annual trade finance gap estimated at between $81 billion and $120 billion, alongside infrastructure deficits that make intra-African shipping costly.

As part of its recommendations, the Chamber proposed a continental “Build It Here” initiative to mobilise African and Diaspora engineers and enterprises to develop rail networks and advanced engineering hubs.

It cited manufacturing and aerospace projects, including the Skyleader 600 aircraft assembled in Tanzania and Kiira Coaches produced in Uganda, as examples of the continent’s untapped industrial potential.

To overcome currency and payment barriers, the ACCP advocated accelerated adoption of a unified African digital currency. While commending the Pan-African Payment and Settlement System (PAPSS) as an important intervention, the Chamber stressed the need for broader public education to build trust in emerging payment platforms.

Mr Dwomoh-Doyen said the Chamber’s co-founding of the Africa Monologue Challenge with MK Casting and the National Film Authority reflects its belief that cultural integration must underpin economic cooperation.

The initiative has formed a partnership with the Africa Prosperity Network, with the Uganda Communications Commission serving as Executive Producers for the first Pan-African feature film to be produced in Uganda.

Head of Research and Development at the ACCP, David Adofo, said that external trade disruptions would have limited impact if Africa invested more in research and human capital.

Board member Nana Nketia pointed to Uganda’s Quality Chemicals Industrial Limited — a wholly African-owned pharmaceutical company producing essential medicines, including antiretroviral drugs — as evidence of the continent’s capacity for self-reliance.

The ACCP concluded that achieving “local content sovereignty” in goods, services and narratives is an urgent strategic imperative for Africa’s long-term economic security and global competitiveness.