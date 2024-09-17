7 hours ago

The Accra and Cape Coast Sports Stadium have been temporarily closed by the National Sports Authority (NSA) for maintenance, aiming to prepare the venues for upcoming international fixtures in October.

This decision is part of broader efforts to ensure these facilities meet international standards, particularly ahead of the next football international break.

The closure comes in response to a directive from the Confederation of African Football (CAF) last week, which banned the use of the Baba Yara Sports Stadium for CAF and FIFA senior international matches due to the deteriorated condition of its pitch.

CAF has recommended a full reconstruction of the playing surface at Baba Yara, but in the meantime, the NSA is working to prepare alternative venues for Ghana’s upcoming Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) 2025 qualifier against Sudan.

The Ministry of Youth and Sports has instructed the Ghana Football Association (GFA) to engage CAF to inspect the Accra Sports Stadium and the University of Ghana Stadium at Legon, assessing their suitability for hosting the match.

While the Accra Sports Stadium is listed in CAF’s database, it requires significant upgrades, and the Legon stadium has not yet met the necessary standards for approval.

The Cape Coast Sports Stadium is currently being considered as the likely venue for the Sudan match, provided the necessary improvements are completed in time.

If no venue in Ghana meets CAF’s standards, the GFA has reportedly considered the option of playing the match in Togo as a contingency.

The GFA, in collaboration with the NSA and Sports Ministry, is working to address these challenges and ensure that a suitable venue is ready for the Black Stars' important AFCON qualifier.