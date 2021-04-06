1 hour ago

The Omanhene of the Agogo Traditional Area, Nana Kwame Akuoko Sarpong, has called for the need to consider the relocation of Ghana’s administrative capital from Accra.

According to the traditional ruler, Accra was made Ghana’s capital by accident.

He suggested that Accra be made a commercial capital, while administrative functions of the country are moved to areas around Kintampo in the Bono East Region.

“I have spoken about this before”, he said, adding: “We can be thinking of relocating the administrative capital somewhere near Kintampo while Accra remains the commercial capital”.

“[We can] have an administrative capital away from Accra, somewhere within the interior, near Yeji, where there’s water”, Nana Akuoko Sarpong suggested.

He added: “We must plan ahead because Accra was not planned to be a capital”.

Accra, the chief noted, “became a capital by accident around 1875 during King Tackie’s time because Accra is very close to the sea and is below sea level,” he explained after a ceremony to celebrate his 45th-anniversary as the Omanhene of the Agogo Traditional Area.

Accra became the capital of the British Gold Coast colony in 1877 with the transfer of the seat of government of the colonial authority from Cape Coast.