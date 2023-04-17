2 hours ago

The Accra West regional taskforce of the Electricity Company of Ghana has cut power to the Accra Digital Center over non-payment of some GH¢600,000 debt.

The operation forms part of a national exercise by ECG to recoup monies owed by customers.

The National Exercise is expected to end this week. Hence, the taskforce is aggressively mobilizing its revenue.

Citi News sources say an amount of GH¢2.5 billion has been generated so far.

The team is currently heading to the AirtelTigo office to carry out similar exercises.

Source: citifmonline