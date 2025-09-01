1 hour ago

Africa is set to take centre stage in the global clean energy transition as the International Solar Alliance (ISA) prepares to host its Africa Regional Committee Meeting (RCM) in Accra.

The gathering is expected to channel critical investments, boost institutional capacity, and foster innovation to help the continent bridge its energy deficit with solar power.

The ISA, founded in 2015 by India and France at COP21 in Paris, has grown into a coalition of 124 member and signatory countries. Its mission is to expand access to solar power, reduce costs of clean energy, and support developing economies in achieving universal energy access.

Despite its vast solar potential, Africa has so far attracted less than 2% of global clean energy investment, leaving more than 600 million people without electricity.

Speaking ahead of the Accra meeting, ISA Director-General Ashish Khanna emphasised that the forum marks a turning point: “Africa must move from ambition to action. Through platforms like Mission 300 and the Africa Solar Facility, we are mobilising partners—governments, financiers, innovators, and institutions—to de-risk investment and deliver tangible, people-focused solutions.”

Financing Africa’s Solar Transformation

One of the most pressing barriers to solar expansion in Africa has been limited access to affordable finance. Weak financial markets, high-risk perceptions, and insufficient concessional funding have slowed large-scale deployment.

To address this, the ISA will showcase its Africa Solar Facility (ASF), a $200 million fund designed to unlock blended finance, alongside a Multi-Donor Trust Fund (MDTF) worth $25 million for technical assistance.

The RCM will connect African governments with development finance institutions, sovereign wealth funds, and private investors, aiming to scale solar adoption in both grid and off-grid applications.

Building Skills and Stronger Institutions

Job creation is another critical area. According to the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA), Africa accounted for just 324,000 renewable energy jobs in 2023, compared to millions in Asia and Europe.

To tackle this, ISA has been setting up Solar Technology Application Resource Centres (STAR-C) across the continent.

Ten are already operational, providing training labs, technical support, and innovation hubs.

At the Accra meeting, ISA will also unveil collaborations with the Indian Institute of Technology Delhi, France’s National Institute of Solar Energy (INES), and the National Power Training Institute (NPTI).

Together, they will create a Global Capability Centre to provide African universities and institutions with advanced digital tools, while “Mission 300” will establish national delivery units to accelerate training and institutional capacity building.

Solar Solutions for Food Security

With 95% of Africa’s farmland still rain-fed, unreliable energy continues to undermine irrigation, crop storage, and food distribution.

The Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) estimates Africa spends more than $400 billion annually on food imports, despite its large agricultural workforce.

ISA’s programme Scaling Solar Applications for Agricultural Use (SSAAU) seeks to address this by promoting solar-powered irrigation systems, cold storage facilities, and other agricultural solutions. At the RCM, experts will present pilot projects showing how solar can enhance food security, reduce post-harvest losses, and improve rural livelihoods.

Harnessing Digitalisation and AI

The role of digitalisation in energy systems will also be a major focus. Studies by the International Energy Agency (IEA) indicate that digital technologies could save the global power sector up to $1.8 trillion by 2050 through smarter grid management. However, Africa faces a significant digital divide.

The Accra meeting will explore the use of AI-driven energy management systems, digital twins, and procurement platforms to modernise Africa’s power infrastructure.

These innovations are expected to cut costs, improve efficiency, and integrate renewable energy sources more effectively.

Africa’s Voice in Global Solar Leadership

The ISA Regional Committees, which meet annually, are chaired by two vice presidents from each region.

For Africa, the committee comprises 39 member states and seven signatory countries. This year’s gathering in Ghana will provide an opportunity for African leaders to align their national solar strategies with global clean energy frameworks, including the Paris Agreement and Sustainable Development Goal 7 (SDG 7) on universal energy access.

Since its establishment, ISA has worked with governments, multilateral development banks, and the private sector to support regulatory reforms, mobilise investments, and reduce technology costs. Its efforts have already pooled demand for solar projects across countries, making financing more attractive to investors.

For Africa, however, the stakes are particularly high. With its population projected to double by 2050 and electricity demand set to triple, the continent’s development depends on sustainable and affordable energy.

The Accra meeting may therefore become a milestone moment, not just for ISA, but for Africa’s energy future.