20 hours ago

The Ghana Airports Company Limited (GACL) confirmed that the project was finalised in the early hours of Saturday, March 21, 2026. The maintenance exercise, which involved repainting and installation, was carried out overnight after the last flight to minimise disruption to passengers and airport operations.

According to airport authorities, the decision to work at night was necessary due to the height of the structures and the potential impact on the car park area.

The upgraded signage is expected to improve navigation within Terminal 3 and enhance the overall passenger experience, while strengthening Ghana’s position as a key aviation hub in the sub-region.

GACL also acknowledged public feedback, noting that input from passengers and stakeholders remains vital in guiding ongoing improvements at the airport.