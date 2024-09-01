15 minutes ago

Accra Lions have officially confirmed the transfer of their talented left-back, David Oduro, to Spanish powerhouse FC Barcelona.

This move marks a historic milestone as the 18-year-old becomes the first player to make a direct transfer from Ghana to the Catalan club.

Oduro’s switch to Barcelona is seen as a significant leap in his promising career, providing him with a chance to hone his skills in one of the world's most elite football environments.

At just 18, he is set to join Barcelona's youth setup, where he will train alongside some of the sport's finest talents and under the guidance of top-tier coaches.

In a statement, Accra Lions expressed their pride in Oduro's achievement and extended their best wishes for his future success:

"We are pleased to announce the immediate transfer of our left-back David Oduro to Barcelona. The 18-year-old is the first player ever to complete a direct transfer from Ghana to FC Barcelona. Good luck and much success, David!"

This move represents a new chapter for both Oduro and Accra Lions, underscoring the club's ability to develop players for the highest levels of the game.