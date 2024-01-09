39 minutes ago

Highly-rated Ghanaian defender David Oduro has started his trials with English Premier League giants Chelsea FC.

The 17-year-old left-back, who currently plays for Accra Lions in the Ghana Premier League, completed his fitness tests on Monday.

Oduro, who has garnered attention from several European clubs, possesses the attributes of a modern-day full-back, excelling in both attacking and defensive aspects.

The young defender, a graduate of Achimota School in 2021, is set to spend two weeks on trial at Chelsea.

Known for his impeccable crossing ability, sprinting skills, and overall versatility, Oduro has drawn interest from other clubs such as Shakhtar and Real Sociedad.

Chelsea isn't the sole team monitoring the Ghanaian youngster, but if he impresses during his trial at Cobham, he could secure a contract with the English giants.

Accra Lions, Oduro's current club, is currently positioned 12th in the league standings this season.