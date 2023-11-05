7 hours ago

Accra Lions held Bechem United to a draw as the host continues their woeful five-match win-less streak on Sunday.

Accra Lions kept their hopes of survival in the Ghana Premier League alive by holding the Miners to a 1-1 draw at the Dun's Park in Bibiani.

The match was evenly balanced in the first half, with both teams failing to register a shot on target despite their impressive displays. No goals were scored in the first half.

A minute after the hour-mark, Yahaya Adramani gave Bibiani Goldstars a well-deserved lead when he expertly converted a spot-kick awarded to them.

Accra Lions improved their performance after conceding in the 61st minute with the introduction of Issah Hussein and Yahaya Mohammed.

Youngster David Oduro equalized for Accra Lions with a curling shot that eluded goalkeeper Yaw Osei in the 72nd minute.

In the last fifteen minutes of the game, both teams had chances to score but failed to capitalize, resulting in a 1-1 draw at the Dun's Park in Bibiani.