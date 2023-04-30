6 hours ago

Accra Lions have a date with Real Tamale United at the Accra Sports Stadium on Sunday.

Both sides have their eyes on the three points to confirm their Premier League status having huffed and puffed all season.

Accra Lions started the season in an impressive manner but recent results have not been favourable despite beating Medeama SC in a six goal thriller last week.

Accra Lions suffered a 3-1 defeat when the two sides met at the Aliu Mahama Stadium in the first round of the season.

Real Tamale United lost 1-0 to Karela United in their Matchday 28 fixture and will be chasing for a win this time.

Accra Lions have won one match in their last five games and sit 7th with 41 points whiles Real Tamale United occupy the 11th spot after two wins, two defeats and one draw in their last five matches.

Star player Abass Samari is available for selection and will be complimented by the likes of Bassit Seidu, Baba Salifu, Salifu Apiiga and Dominic Nsobila whiles Real Tamale United will have Issah Kuka, Stepehn Badu Dankwa, Nurudeen Yussif Mohammed, Kwame Boakye and Manaf Umar available to start for the team.

In the other matches on Sunday, Bibiani Gold Stars will clash with Accra Great Olympics at the DUN’S Park.

Second placed Medeama SC travel to Nsoatre as guest of Naoatreman FC whiles Karela United battle Berekum Chelsea at the CAM Park.

Dreams FC and Legon Cities will slug it out at the Theatre of Dreams at Dawu as Bechem United host FC Samartex 1996 at the Fosu Gyeabuor Park.