1 hour ago

Accra Lions midfielder Emmanuel Dzigbah has undergone a successful meniscus repair treatment in Belgrade, Serbia, marking a significant step in his road to recovery.

Dzigbah has been sidelined since December 2023 following a brief appearance in the Lions' match against Samartex in the Ghana Premier League. Accra Lions suffered a 3-1 defeat in that game, prompting concerns about Dzigbah's injury.

The club officially announced the success of Dzigbah’s surgery on their social media platforms, with club chairman Oliver Koenig emphasizing the club's commitment to providing the best possible medical care for its players.

Koenig stated, "As a club, we are responsible for providing our players with the best possible medical care. In Emmanuel's case, we were advised by our Ghanaian doctors to seek treatment abroad due to the complexity of the injury. We are very pleased that the surgery went well and that we will see him back on the pitch very soon."

Dzigbah's performances before his injury had been commendable, particularly his standout display against defending league champions Medeama. This performance earned him his first Man of the Match award of the 2023/24 season.

However, despite the optimism surrounding his performances, the surgery means that Dzigbah will be sidelined until he makes a full recovery, with the club providing him with the necessary support and rehabilitation.

Looking ahead, Accra Lions are gearing up to face Hearts of Oak in week 28 of the Ghana Premier League on Saturday, hoping to continue their campaign with renewed vigor once Dzigbah returns to action.