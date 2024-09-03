1 hour ago

Accra Lions FC have announced the signing of goalkeeper Osei Kwadwo Bonsu, just days before the start of the 2024/25 Ghana Premier League season. Bonsu joins the topflight side from Accra Hearts of Oak.

In an official statement on social media, the club welcomed Bonsu, stating: “Accra Lions have completed the signing of goalkeeper Osei Kwadwo Bonsu.

The experienced shot-stopper joins us from Accra Hearts of Oak. Welcome to Accra Lions, Osei!”

The 24-year-old goalkeeper, who has been out of competitive action for over a year, is reported to have been training diligently and appears ready for the upcoming challenge.

Bonsu has built a solid reputation in the Ghanaian topflight over the past five seasons, with stints at Berekum Chelsea and West African Football Academy.

Throughout his career in the Ghana Premier League, Bonsu has made 36 league appearances, conceding 42 goals and keeping 11 clean sheets.

His recent time with Hearts of Oak was marked by limited playing opportunities, leading to his move to Accra Lions.

Following a strong second-place finish last season, Accra Lions will begin their new campaign with an away match against Medeama SC at the new TnA Stadium on Sunday, September 8.