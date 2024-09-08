7 hours ago

Accra Lions have bolstered their squad for the new season with the signing of promising young winger Emmanuel Doku from Inter Millas FC.

Doku will join his new teammates as they travel to Tarkwa for their opening match against Medeama SC.

Doku's arrival is expected to add strength to Accra Lions' attacking options as they aim for success in the upcoming campaign.

The club welcomed their new signing with an announcement: "Accra Lions have completed the signing of Emmanuel Doku. The young winger joins us from Inter Millas FC. Welcome to Accra Lions, Emmanuel!"

The talented winger joins other recent recruits, including Osei Kwadwo, Salman Faris, Ahmed Osman, Yousif Osman, Lucky Nwafor, and George Paaku, as the club looks to build on their impressive second-place finish last season.

Accra Lions will be hoping for a strong start against the former champions this Sunday.