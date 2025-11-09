9 hours ago

Accra will come alive on Sunday, November 9, 2025, as Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko renew their historic rivalry in the Ghana Premier League’s (GPL) Super Clash at the Accra Sports Stadium.

The fixture, famed for its passion and drama, remains the ultimate test of pride between Ghana’s two biggest clubs. Thousands of fans from both sides are expected to fill the stands, creating the traditional carnival atmosphere that defines this fixture.

For Hearts of Oak, the encounter offers a chance to reignite their campaign after an inconsistent start to the season. The Phobians are banking on home advantage and the experience of head coach Mas-Ud Didi Dramani, who insists his side is ready to match Kotoko in every department.

“We respect what Kotoko bring to the table, but we also know our strength,” Dramani said. “We have the quality and mentality to face any team in this league. It’s another big game — one we are prepared for.”

“We started pre-season late, and it affected our early games,” Zito admitted. “But the team is gradually settling, and this clash comes at the right time for us to show our real strength.”

Their rivals, Asante Kotoko, head into the match with growing momentum and renewed confidence under Karim Zito, who believes his players are finally finding their rhythm after a disrupted pre-season.Kotoko currently sit 8th on the league table with 11 points but have three outstanding fixtures, giving them a realistic chance of climbing higher. Hearts, meanwhile, will be seeking a statement victory to appease their supporters and close the gap on the leaders.

In recent years, matches between the two sides at the Accra Sports Stadium have been closely contested, with Hearts winning twice, Kotoko once, and two games ending in draws since 2020.

Kickoff is set for 4:00 p.m., with live coverage across major sports networks and online platforms.

Beyond the football, the Super Clash remains a national spectacle — a fierce contest of tradition, loyalty, and prestige that continues to define Ghanaian football’s enduring legacy.