Acer is re-entering the Indian smartphone market with a new device featuring a 64MP Sony sensor camera. Launching April 15 via Amazon, the phone aims to deliver cutting-edge imaging and AI features.

Acer's Smartphone Comeback: A New Contender with a 64MP Camera

– Global tech brand Acer is preparing to re-enter the Indian smartphone market with the launch of its third mobile device, slated for April 15. Partnering with Amazon for the exclusive release, the company aims to make a bold statement with a camera-centric device designed to challenge existing players.

This marks a significant return for Acer in a highly competitive market it had previously exited, and the strategy this time involves a localized approach — leveraging Indian firm Indkal Technologies for manufacturing, design, and distribution. Indkal, which already handles Acer-branded televisions in India, will now also drive its mobile business.

64MP Sony Sensor Set to Lead the Charge

Though the device’s official name is still under wraps, early leaks suggest that it will feature a 64-megapixel main camera powered by a Sony sensor. While the specific model of the sensor has not been disclosed, reports indicate a focus on improved low-light photography — a key area of competition in mid-to-premium smartphones.

The use of a Sony sensor also hints at Acer’s attempt to position its smartphone as a photography-first device. Sources familiar with the development claim that artificial intelligence (AI) enhancements will further bolster image quality and performance.

India-Focused Strategy Backed by Indkal Technologies

Rather than pursuing a global rollout, Acer’s smartphone push appears tailored specifically for Indian consumers. Indkal Technologies — a Bengaluru-based firm — will handle everything from development to distribution, under a licensing agreement with Acer.

Indkal has previously played a significant role in Acer’s smart TV segment in India, and the expansion into smartphones suggests a broader ambition to solidify Acer’s consumer electronics footprint in the region.

With rising demand for budget and mid-range phones equipped with high-end cameras, the timing of Acer’s re-entry could prove strategic.

Exclusive Launch with Amazon on April 15

The launch of Acer’s third smartphone in India will take place exclusively through Amazon, adding another layer of anticipation. The e-commerce partnership is likely to offer early access deals and wide visibility for the new device.

While detailed specifications beyond the camera remain scarce, expectations are high. Industry watchers are closely monitoring Acer’s next move, especially given the growing interest in AI-powered camera capabilities and competitive pricing in the Indian smartphone segment.

Acer Returns with a Focused Vision

Acer’s upcoming smartphone could mark a pivotal moment in its journey within the Indian tech landscape. With a 64MP Sony camera, AI enhancements, and a tailored market strategy through Indkal Technologies, the brand seems poised to take a second shot — but with sharper focus and smarter execution.

As anticipation builds ahead of the April 15 launch, the Indian smartphone market awaits to see whether Acer’s comeback can deliver more than just a familiar name — but a competitive edge.