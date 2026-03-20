Ghana forward Frank Acheampong continued his impressive run of form in the Chinese Super League, scoring the decisive goal as Dalian Yingbo secured victory over Shanghai Port.
The 32-year-old found the back of the net in a tightly contested encounter, ensuring his side claimed all three points against a Shanghai Port team that featured fellow Ghanaian Prince Ampem.
Acheampong’s latest strike means he has now recorded three direct goal involvements in as many matches this season, with two goals and one assist underlining his importance to Dalian’s attacking play.
The experienced forward has been a key figure for his club in the early stages of the campaign, combining pace and finishing ability to deliver crucial results.
His form will also be closely monitored by the Ghana national football team technical team as they assess options ahead of upcoming international fixtures.
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