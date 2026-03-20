1 day ago

Ghana forward Frank Acheampong continued his impressive run of form in the Chinese Super League, scoring the decisive goal as Dalian Yingbo secured victory over Shanghai Port.

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‎The 32-year-old found the back of the net in a tightly contested encounter, ensuring his side claimed all three points against a Shanghai Port team that featured fellow Ghanaian Prince Ampem.

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‎Acheampong’s latest strike means he has now recorded three direct goal involvements in as many matches this season, with two goals and one assist underlining his importance to Dalian’s attacking play.

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‎The experienced forward has been a key figure for his club in the early stages of the campaign, combining pace and finishing ability to deliver crucial results.

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‎His form will also be closely monitored by the Ghana national football team technical team as they assess options ahead of upcoming international fixtures.