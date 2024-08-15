1 hour ago

The Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, Samuel Abu Jinapor, has confirmed that an agreement has been reached to return 262 acres of the Achimota Forest to its allodial owners, the Owoo family.

This decision follows a period of controversy triggered by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s issuance of Executive Instrument 144, which initially sought to reclassify 362 acres of forest land for the Owoo family’s return.

Speaking to the media on Wednesday, 14 August 2024, Mr. Jinapor clarified that the decision to return the land was originally made under President Mahama’s administration in 2013, with cabinet approval granted on September 5.

He underscored that the current administration is bound by the decisions of its predecessors, which had already processed leases for the 362 acres.

“Our concern was to balance the land return with the need to protect the ecological integrity of the Achimota Forest.

“We wanted to ensure a buffer between the land to be returned and the remaining forest,” Mr. Jinapor said.

In response to environmental concerns, the acreage to be released was reduced by 100 acres after negotiations with Achimota Forest stakeholders.

“We were able to negotiate a reduction of 100 acres out of the 362 acres that had been established by the previous government. The agreement now stands at 262 acres,” the Minister noted.

Mr. Jinapor assured that rigorous measures are in place to prevent any individual from taking possession of the land without meeting specific conditions, given the forest’s ecological sensitivity.

“As of now, even though the transaction was concluded a year ago, nobody has taken even a square meter of the Achimota Forest land,” he emphasised.