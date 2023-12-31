1 hour ago

Tyrone Iras Marhguy, the Achimota School graduate, who made headlines recently after scoring 8 As in his West African Senior Secondary School Certificate Exams (WASSCE) has chalked another academic feat.

Marhguy, famously referred to as the Achimota Rastafarian student over his admission battle with the school due to his dreadlocks scored high positions in two American exams.

The first feat is from the American Mathematics Olympiad 2023 for his outstanding achievements in Grade 12.

Marhguy was crowned the 2023 overall national top scorer, earning the Gold medal, after competing with over 150,000 students across the globe, a Citi Newsroom report stated.

In the case of a science-based award, Marhguy was also awarded the Vanda Science International Olympiad in the Silver category out of 38,000 test-takers.

At an event at the Chartered Institute of Bankers Hall in Accra on December 29, 2023, he was officially inducted into the International Junior Honour Society, 2023.

The awards were aimed at honouring students, teachers and deserving players in the educational space for the ATDP and Olympiad 2022 Academic Season, the Citi report added.

“It’s amazing and interesting to have the awards, it was science and some other stuff. I feel excited to have this opportunity to experience non-Ghanaian problem-solving,” he told Citinewsroom.com.