3 hours ago

Madam Nyonkopa Daniels, Executive Director of Peace Watch Ghana, has called for the immediate arrest of retired ACP Dr. Benjamin Kwasi Agordzo.

Her reason for the call stems from the retired officer's claims that some police officers intend to lock up IGP George Akuffo Dampare's office if he is retained as IGP.

The retired officer gave an interview to TV3, claiming that the majority of officers want the IGP replaced and that any attempt to keep him will result in serious internal wrangling.

Reacting to this, Madam Daniels asked him to stop talking ill about the IGP. She described him as a frustrated man on a mission to destroy the IGP.

"They have an evil plan against the IGP. This man should be arrested and prosecuted for inciting the police against the IGP. The IGP has done his best, but there are some people plotting to destroy him. This is pure jealousy on his part against the IGP. He should have submitted his record when he was transferred to the Transformation Unit.

"He should stop harbouring resentment and jealousy towards the IGP. Where was he when some of us were devoting our resources to the National Democratic Congress? You are not a member of the NDC. You're forcing your way into the NDC. I blame the stations for giving him the opportunity to spread falsehoods about the IGP."

Speaking on Frontline on Rainbow Radio 87.5FM, Madam Nyonkopa Daniels advised the NDC not to allow disgruntled people like the retired officer to make false claims against the IGP with the aim of having him removed.

"Dr. Benjamin Kwasi Agordzo should shut up. Shut up, Dr. Benjamin Kwasi Agordzo. You don't have the right to come and order His Excellency John Dramani Mahama. You can't come and order him on what to do.

"No police personnel have planned to lock up the IGP's office. You are the one making the false claims. The IGP has done so well, and no attempt must be made to remove him. The NDC leadership should not listen to this frustrated man. If I meet him, I will beat him. They should organize a fight for the two of us, and I will beat him mercilessly," she added.

Source: Ghanaweb