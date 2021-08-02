2 hours ago

The Office of the Vice-Chairman of the Western Region Parliamentary Caucus and MP for Wassa East has received with shock the news of violence and vandalism which occurred on the mine operated by FGR formerly Bogoso Gold by some aggrieved persons of Bogoso Odumase community, on the evening of 26th July 2021, leading to the destruction of some properties of Future Gold Resources (FGR), the operator of Bogoso Prestea Mines.

As Vice-Chairman of the Western Region parliamentary caucus and Member of Parliament for Wassa East and also a former Senior Manager, HR and Administration of the Company, I strongly condemn these illegal and felonious acts of aggression on the mine and never again should it be encouraged. These attacks, I understand have the potency of affecting a long-term dialogue and commitment to social investments by FGR.

I, therefore, call for urgent investigations into the destruction of property and for perpetrators to be brought to book and dealt with appropriately in accordance with law.

I wish to also urge the management of FGR, Residents of Dumase, and all other individuals with relevant information to cooperate with the security agencies, including the Ghana Police Service in their investigations into the incident.

As a matter of concern, I respectfully call on the Management of FGR to do whatever they can to resume operations and to protect and safeguard their investments, while they continue with the effort to provide employment to the innocent citizens who depend largely on the operations of FGR for their livelihood.

In the meantime, I appeal to the Management and Staff of FGR, the chief and people of Dumase Community and all stakeholders to exercise restraint while due processes are followed to bring the perpetrators to book.

Signed

Hon Isaac Adjei Mensah, MP Wassa East

Vice-Chairman, Western Regional MPs Caucus (NDC).