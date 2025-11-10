1 hour ago

The Acting Chief Justice, Justice Paul Baffoe-Bonnie, has made a passionate appeal to journalists across the country to make their newsrooms “sanctuaries of truth,” stressing that the role of the media in safeguarding democracy and promoting peace has never been more crucial.

Delivering a stirring keynote address at the 29th Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) Media Awards held at the Manhyia Palace in Kumasi, Justice Baffoe-Bonnie called on journalists to recommit to the principles of truth, courage, and responsibility in their work.

He emphasized that journalism, much like the judiciary, is a profession grounded in “service, sacrifice, and steadiness” — not one of comfort.

“As we celebrate the excellence of our journalists, let us remember that journalism, like justice, is not a profession of convenience. It demands dedication, integrity, and moral courage,” the Acting Chief Justice said.

Justice Baffoe-Bonnie’s remarks come at a time when the credibility of the media continues to be tested by misinformation, political polarization, and commercial pressures.

His call serves as a timely reminder of the media’s constitutional role as the Fourth Estate of the realm, responsible for holding power to account while promoting national cohesion.

He cautioned journalists against allowing their work to be reduced to empty rhetoric, urging them instead to turn words into actions that inspire real change in society.

“Speeches must not end in applause but in awakening,” he charged. “Let every newsroom be a sanctuary of truth, every camera a mirror of conscience, and every microphone a trumpet for peace.”

Justice Baffoe-Bonnie further acknowledged the growing challenges media practitioners face in performing their duties — from threats to their safety to dwindling resources.

Yet, he stressed that the destiny of Ghana rests on the courage of those who dare to speak truth to power, even when the truth is uncomfortable.

“The task before the media is not an easy one,” he noted. “But the destiny of a nation has always rested on the courage of those who speak truth to power and hold the mirror steadily, even when the reflection is painful.”

Drawing a moral link between journalism and civic duty, the Acting Chief Justice also highlighted the importance of environmental protection, urging the media to use their platforms to defend the natural heritage.

He metaphorically tied the country’s rivers — the Pra, Densu, and Ankobra — to the nation’s moral and civic health.

“If we defend peace with our words and rivers with our voices, the next time we gather here, the Pra, Densu, and even Ankobra will be smiling at us again,” he said, in what many interpreted as a veiled reference to the devastating effects of illegal mining (galamsey) on Ghana’s water bodies.

The 29th GJA Awards, organized under the theme “Building Trust in the Media for Sustainable Development”, brought together top media personalities, politicians, traditional leaders, and civil society advocates to celebrate excellence in journalism and reaffirm the profession’s role in nation-building.

Justice Baffoe-Bonnie’s address, coming amid growing national conversations about press freedom, corruption, and environmental degradation, is being viewed by many as both a moral and civic call to duty — reminding journalists that the truth, no matter how inconvenient, remains the cornerstone of the democratic survival.