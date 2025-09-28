6 hours ago

Kumasi came alive with celebration as renowned Ghanaian actor and director Fiifi Coleman exchanged vows with his longtime partner, Liza Kwarteng, in a vibrant traditional wedding.

The ceremony was steeped in Ashanti culture, with Fiifi elegantly dressed in rich kente cloth while his bride, Liza, captivated guests in a radiant ensemble befitting the occasion.

The couple’s joyful chemistry was evident throughout, as smiles and tender moments lit up the gathering.

The event drew several industry colleagues and well-known personalities who turned up to support the pair.

Among them was celebrated actor Adjetey Anang, who stood by Fiifi as one of his groomsmen, adding an extra layer of star power to the ceremony.

Cheers and applause filled the air as the newlyweds were formally presented as husband and wife, marking the beginning of their shared journey.