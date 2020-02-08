1 hour ago

Ghanaian actor, comedian and politician, Seth Kwame Dzokoto, known in showbiz as Kwame Dzokoto has lost his mother, Madam Nancy Kakra Oppong.

According to him, the sad incident occurred exactly one week today [Saturday, February 8, 2020] at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital in Accra, after a short illness.

The host of ‘Edziban’ show on TV3 took to social media to announce his mother's demise, adding that the One Week observation has been held today.

“I lost my mum a week ago 8/02/2020 after a short illness at Korle Bu. We held the One Week Observation today at Methodist Church, Essamang Kakraba Tarkwa. I say thank you for all the support”, he wrote on Facebook.

He added: “The Funeral will be held on Saturday 4th APRIL, and 5th April in TARKWA, Essamang Kakraba near Bogosu Junction. It is well with my soul”.

Below are photos from the One Week observation:

Source: Ghanaguardian.com