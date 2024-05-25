Ghanaian actor and musician, Kwadwo Nkansah ‘Lilwin’ has been involved in a car accident at the Amakom suburb of Kumasi.

He was travelling with two others when his salon Benz car collided head-on with another vehicle.

Lilwin and the other passengers are reported to have sustained injuries and were rushed to the Accident and Emergency Unit of the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital.
The incident occurred Saturday morning in front of the Grace Baptist Church at Amakom.
Kwadwo Nkansah has been on a radio tour promoting his latest movie, ‘A Country Called Ghana’, set for premiering in Kumasi on the day of his accident.