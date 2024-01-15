1 hour ago

The family of Ghanaian actor, Vincent McCauley Jr. has confirmed his untimely death.

The talented actor of YOLO and Things We Do for Love fame passed on Monday, January 15, 2024.

In a statement, the family announced the unfortunate incident followed a brain tumor surgery in South Africa.

According to the family, the 48-year-old who was also an administrator has left a large void and will be greatly missed.

However, the family despite their grief has eulogised Vincent for his impact on their lives, adding “The family is grateful for the time you spent with us, dear Vincent!”

“You were a gem, a gift straight from God and you were greatly loved and cherished,” the family mourned.

Meanwhile, they have expressed appreciation to “all those who genuinely cared and loved him too.”

Read the full statement below: