3 hours ago

Nollywood star Uche Ogbodo has once again become the talk of social media after announcing the successful completion of her Lipo 360 cosmetic surgery.

The actress, who previously underwent a Brazilian Butt Lift (BBL), shared her excitement on Instagram, expressing gratitude for the outcome of the procedure.

“It ended in praise! Second phase done and dusted! Been through it and back like I never left! Shout power!” she wrote.

Before undergoing surgery, Uche posted a cheerful video from the hospital, telling fans she felt confident in her doctors and trusted the process.

“It’s happening today. My Lipo 360 surgery. Please say a little prayer for me. I’m not scared! I trust my doctors. It will end in praise! Amen,” she said.

Her openness about the procedure has stirred a wave of online reactions. While many fans applauded her transparency and confidence, others voiced concern over the increasing trend of cosmetic surgeries among Nigerian celebrities.

This comes after Uche’s husband, Bobby Maris, publicly supported women who choose to enhance their bodies, saying those who can afford procedures like liposuction or tummy tucks should do so “without shame.”

The actress, known for her boldness and faith, maintains that her transformation journey is rooted in gratitude, confidence, and self-love. For her, as she proudly declared, it truly “ended in praise.”