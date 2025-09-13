23 hours ago

The Ada District Police Command has arrested three men for allegedly attempting to smuggle 248 bags of cocoa beans.

The suspects — Solomon Tetteh, 28, Nicholas Tetteh, 27, and Stephen Okronipa, 36 — were picked up on Wednesday, September 10, 2025, after two tipper trucks loaded with the beans were intercepted near Ada Senior High School.

Police said the cocoa beans, concealed in jute and nylon sacks, were found in a green SHACMAN truck (GN 6953-22) and an orange CNHTC truck (GR 9877-12).

Both vehicles have since been impounded, and the seized cocoa handed over to COCOBOD in Tema for safekeeping.

The suspects are currently in custody while investigations continue.

The police cautioned transport operators and traders against engaging in cocoa smuggling, stressing that offenders will face the full rigours of the law.