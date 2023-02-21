2 hours ago

The Ada Traditional Council is mourning the demise of football star Christian Atsu.

The council in a statement expressed condolences to the family of Atsu, the sports fraternity and the country at large.

The footballer died in a devastating 7.8 magnitude earthquake that hit parts of Turkey and Syria on February 6, 2023.

The body of late Atsu was brought to Ghana last Sunday, February 19, 2023, from Turkey.

Atsu’s lifeless body was retrieved from the wreckage in Turkey after an 11-storey building collapsed on him and others.

“Death has deprived us of our hero. The Paramount chief of the Ada Traditional Area. President of the Ada Traditional Council Jetse Abram Akuaku III together with the members of the Ada Traditional council wish to express our condolences to the family of Christian Atsu, the whole country as well, those in the Sports fraternity In Ghana and the world at large,” the council said in its statement.

The Ada traditional council entreated its members to remain strong as it collaborates with the government to ensure a befitting burial for the late Atsu.

The council added in its statement said, “we wish to encourage our community members to remain strong as the Traditional council together with Christian Atsu’s family and the Government will collaborate to ensure we give our beloved son of the soil a befitting burial”.

Read below full statement by the Ada Traditional Council

Source: citifmonline