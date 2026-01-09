2 days ago

The Ghana Police Service, through the Office of the Special Operations Assistant to the Inspector- General of Police, has arrested two additional suspects in connection with the robbery of a jewellery shop at Adabraka.

The suspects, identified as Hamza Agerego, also known as Nene Bawku or Lambert, and Alhassan Elliasu, also known as Arab Man, were arrested on January 7, 2026, from their hideouts in Ashaiman.

Suspect Hamza Agerego was first arrested and detained at the Katamanso District Police Headquarters in connection with the robbery. Acting on intelligence, an operation was conducted at Ashaiman, leading to the arrest of suspect Alhassan Elliasu at his hideout.

A search of the premises led to the recovery of two pump-action guns, forty-three (43) rounds of AK47 ammunition, two hundred and thirty-nine (239) BB cartridges, four bulletproof vests, one black boot, one black face mask, two cutlasses, two Samsung mobile phones, one iPhone 13, a wristwatch, and a CCTV monitor.

Both suspects are currently in police custody, assisting with investigations, and will be put before the court to face the full rigours of the law.